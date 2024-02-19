Equitas SFB becomes the official banking partner of Chennai Super Kings

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As part of the partnership, CSK will display the Equitas SFB emblem on the leading side of their headwear.
Equitas Small Finance Bank announced its partnership as the 'official banking partner' with Chennai Super Kings. The partnership symbolises the champion team’s journey of coming back home with Equitas’ campaign “Bank Behind Champions”.
The campaign showcases Equitas’ contribution in shaping up individuals’ lives through the 'Beyond Banking' initiatives. This alliance not only extends a feeling of home for the team but also promises a sense of pride among citizens banking with Equitas across 16 branches in the city of Chennai.
Excited to join hands with the champion team, Murali Vaidyanathan, senior president & country head – branch banking - liabilities, products & wealth, Equitas SFB, said, “Associating with a team of champions, we look forward to strengthening society by providing crucial financial support to our customers in their respective lives. The campaign is a testament of our championship in acknowledging the progressing needs of our customers to gift them a responsible tomorrow. Just like the CSK team, we at Equitas believe in committing to our customers throughout challenges to assist in their victory on and off the pitch.”
Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings said, “We believe that their vision of elevating the lives of Indian youth aligns seamlessly with our quest for excellence and are confident of establishing a winning synergy on and off the field.”
Through this collaboration, Equitas is introducing a range of banking benefits up to 7% interest on savings, no maintenance charges, reward points on all debit cards, and contactless KYC video services with the aim of building stronger connections.