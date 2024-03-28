Excitel partners with Jio Cinema to initiate 'Speed ka Man of the Match' campaign for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Excitel's branding will be visible during key moments of recognising the Man of the Match.
Excitel Broadband, a home internet start-up has reached the grounds of IPL 2024. It has partnered with Jio Cinema to launch a new campaign Speed ka Man of the Match during the Man of the Match award presentation for IPL 2024.
In a move to maximise visibility and highlight its speed advantage, Excitel has partnered with Jio Cinema to feature Excitel’s branding under the "Man of the Match" category during the IPL award presentations. To add excitement for users, Excitel has launched a contest where participants who spot the Excitel branding and share a picture to Excitel’s Instagram handle stand a chance to win 20 free OTT subscriptions.
This specifically targets Connected TV (CTV) users, particularly those who engage with IPL matches through Jio Cinema on their Smart TVs/Smartphones. This segment represents a significant proportion of broadband users in India.
Speaking about this significant milestone, Varun Pasricha, Excitel's chief operating officer, highlighted, "IPL is more than just a sports event; it's an emotion, a celebration for many in India. As a young brand, we're always seeking innovative ways to connect with our audience. Our IPL debut not only positions brand Excitel during a key milestone every day, but also helps us build our speed advantage with our target audience."
Excitel's branding will be visible across the tournament, every day during key moments of recognising the Man of the Match. This visibility is backed by Excitel's achievement in the Fixed Broadband sector as highlighted in last year's Ookla report.