Faasos Wraps XI campaign celebrates World Cup with free wraps for a year

The campaign allows customers to create their own dream cricket team on Instagram with the brand’s specially-crafted wraps, each named after a cricketer.
Faasos, a Rebel Foods homegrown brand, has launched a new campaign to celebrate the ongoing cricket World Cup. This interactive campaign is giving the winners free Faasos wraps for an entire year, attracting both experimentative food enthusiasts and cricket fans. The participants need to follow the instructions mentioned on the brand’s Instagram account.
After 700 contest entries, Cheeku MVP Combo, and Smith Standout Combo are the bestselling combos created by netizens online. All the wraps are available across major food delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato including Rebel Foods food court in EatSure.
The brand is using offline marketing via word-of-mouth with the 'dude with sign' signage at railway stations and crowded markets.
Pragati Dalal, vice president, marketing at Rebel Foods, said, "With Faasos, our core brand belief is about celebrating the extraordinary and breaking free from the ordinary. With this campaign, we are inviting everyone to join in on the World Cup excitement with our unique Wraps XI campaign that combines the passion of cricket with the love for flavorful food, giving an unforgettable experience.”
“In a unique way, through this campaign, we're now putting our wraps in the spotlight by naming them after the cricket legends. We believe cricket and food is a heavenly match, and what better way to celebrate them both than the ICC World Cup”, she added.
The ongoing campaign started from September 29, 2023 and the brand will announce the next set of winners on October 29, 2023.