Fastrack diversifies into fragrance

With a product clearly designed for millennials and Generation Z, it is perceivable that the brand will weave a similar halo around the perfume range. In the past, Titan had launched a separate perfume range christened Skinn. While the perfume range has an elegant feel to it, we wondered how the Fastrack perfumes were different in their appeal. Manish Gupta, chief operating officer, Fragrance and Accessories Division at Titan Company points out that the new Fastrack perfume is 'edgy, bold and experimental' in its language, opposed to 'refined, classy and sophisticated' Skinn. He says, “Both cater to different kinds of audiences and should eventually help us in expanding our consumer footprint in fragrances.”