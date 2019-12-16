Fastrack diversifies into fragrance

Indian consumer goods maker Titan Company has extended its Fastrack product range with the launch of Fastrack Perfumes. It has brought actor Ananya Panday on board as the brand ambassador.
The product has been launched in seven different variants named Trance, Beat, Pulse and Solo, among others. While the brand has not launched a campaign for the range, we wonder if it will carry the signature Fastrack emblem of youth fashion.
Fastrack appears to aim for the millennial's wardrobe. Typically, Fastrack has always been at the helm of millennial and Gen Z targeting, often flaunting its bold and flamboyant ad campaigns that consistently stand in the face of traditional understanding of 'good behaviour'.
With a product clearly designed for millennials and Generation Z, it is perceivable that the brand will weave a similar halo around the perfume range. In the past, Titan had launched a separate perfume range christened Skinn. While the perfume range has an elegant feel to it, we wondered how the Fastrack perfumes were different in their appeal. Manish Gupta, chief operating officer, Fragrance and Accessories Division at Titan Company points out that the new Fastrack perfume is 'edgy, bold and experimental' in its language, opposed to 'refined, classy and sophisticated' Skinn. He says, “Both cater to different kinds of audiences and should eventually help us in expanding our consumer footprint in fragrances.”
Reiterating the brand's intention of extending the brand's irreverent halo to Fastrack perfumes, Gupta says, “Fastrack perfume is targeted at someone who is fashion forward yet unfiltered in his/her approach. And while we target Gen Z, it is essentially a mindset which we are speaking to. A mindset which is eternally young – both in terms of thinking and manner of living.”
But why venture into the perfume category, especially when the brand has already launched Skinn, we wondered. Says Gupta, “There are very few brands in the perfume category which are squarely targeted at youth. Hence, launching Fastrack Perfumes was the next logical step for us. It would not only help us tap into the strong fan base of the Fastrack brand, but would also help us bring additional customers into the fold of our fragrance business.”
Commenting on the TG for the perfumes, Gupta adds, “Our research points out that the incidence of category usage is highest in the segment of 18-21 years. This fashion forward and grooming conscious segment pegs smelling good as a key part of its grooming ritual. Be it going out on a date, hanging out with friends or being ready for any important occasion; fragrancing is an important aspect of their life.”
Speaking about the choice of brand ambassador for the perfumes, Gupta opines, “Our intent was to further strengthen the connect with our target audience, and so, we wanted to associate with a personality that appeals to the youth of this country. Ananya Panday is a seamless fit.”