FieldFresh Foods partners with Zomato, Swiggy, and Dunzo for deliveries

FieldFresh Foods Pvt Ltd has announced that it has tied up with online food delivery brands Zomato and Swiggy and with door-to-door delivery brand Dunzo for home delivery of prodcuts of its premium food brand, Del Monte.
Under this tie-up, the brands will deliver Del Monte's food products like tomato ketchup, mayo, pasta, olive oil and fruit drinks to consumers' home during the lockdown.
Yogesh Bellani, CEO FieldFresh Foods said, “In such unprecedented times, we are striving to ensure continuity in the supply of our products to consumers. In our efforts to ensure the same, we have partnered with app-based delivery platforms for smooth and safe delivery of our products across major cities, enabling accessibility and convenience for the consumers.”
As per the agreements, Zomato has started home deliveries in Bangalore and Hyderabad; Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR are next. Zomato has also created a 'Del Monte' store under its market section on the app, consumers can pick the Del Monte products available in their vicinity and place an order.
Swiggy will start delivering Del Monte products to consumer homes starting with Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar in the East region, followed by Bangalore, Delhi NCR and other major cities over the next few days.
Dunzo is currently doing doorstep delivery for Del Monte in Bangalore with Chennai and Pune going live shortly. Again, one just needs to search for Del Monte in the app and the list of stores and products available nearby get displayed.
Bellani further added, “We are happy to partner with leading delivery startups in this endeavour.This will make sure safe door to door delivery of food items that will help consumers to avoid stepping out and support social distancing, as it becomes the biggest tool for India’s fight against COVID-19.”
This is not the first instance of a foods company tying up with online delivery partners to ensure sustained supply and delivery. Various FMCG brands like ITC and Marico and others have tied up with Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo so that consumers are not left hunting for essential supplies during the lockdown.