Fixderma partners with Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024, showcasing shadow sunscreen range

Shaily Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO of Fixderma, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Delhi Capitals, marking our first-ever association with cricket. This partnership not only underscores our aim to educate and empower individuals to prioritize sun protection as an essential aspect of their daily routine but also provides a unique platform to reach out to millions of cricket enthusiasts. We look forward to a successful partnership with Delhi Capitals and to showcasing our Shadow Sunscreen range to a wider audience."