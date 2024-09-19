Fixderma to launch 10 exclusive brand outlets by end of 2025

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and co-founder talks about brand positioning, competitive landscape, revenue channels and more.
The skincare brand Fixderma, which started off as a dermatologist-focused brand and later expanded its presence in direct-to-consumer (D2C) and over-the-counter (OTC) segments, now plans to launch at least 10 brick-and-mortar stores in big Indian cities by the end of 2025.
The new stores will be opened in cities including Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai to offer its customers an experiential environment rather than a sales-driven space to explore its FCL Skin Care and Fixderma range of products.
“The goal is to allow people who are already familiar with FCL Skin Care and Fixderma to interact with our products, experience their quality, and validate their choice," says Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and co-founder of Fixderma.
Fourteen years since its launch, Fixderma opened its first exclusive store in Galleria Market, Gurugram in July 2024. So, what prompted the brand to develop offline stores? According to Mehrotra, visitors often ask detailed questions, and the brand's well-trained staff provides thorough explanations, which sometimes leads to the purchase of complex regimens and products.
Fixderma debuted in 2010 as a dermatologist-focused business, expanding its reach through collaborations with medical practitioners. Following the pandemic, in 2020, the brand expanded its reach by entering the direct-to-consumer (D2C) and over-the-counter (OTC) segments.
She notices a shift in how consumers perceive the brand. "When dermatologists recommend our goods, they are viewed as medical solutions. However, when consumers buy directly, they are seen as skincare remedies."
The brand has also launched a sister company, Fixderma Cosmetic Laboratories (FCL), which is more premium in character in 2017 to offer a range of products for skin and hair care. Fixderma products are priced at Rs 400, whereas FCL products start at Rs 1200.
The brand operates in four verticals: OTC, dermatologist, e-commerce and exports. Up to 15% of revenue is generated through OTC channels, 25% through dermatologists, 35-40% online, including through websites and e-commerce platforms, and the remaining 20% through export channels.
Mehrotra highlights that the brand has expanded its export market to Southeast Asia and is now one of the top two brands in Vietnam.
On competition, Mehrotra says it varies depending on the channel. In the online space, the brand competes with Dot & Key, Dr Sheth's, The Derma Co, Minimalist, and others. In the OTC and dermatology categories, the brand competes with Brahma Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy's, and Sun Pharmaceuticals.
Currently, the brand, which has 175 formulations and 150 items under its belt, is classified as 'cosmeceutical', which means dermatological rather than pharmaceutical.
According to Mehrotra, skincare is a highly competitive sector with numerous brands making bogus claims and imitating them. “Many D2C brands don’t fully understand what goes into formulations as they don’t have manufacturing units. Only 0.5-1% have their own setup, while others rely on private labelling,” she adds.
The brand trains its staff and places them in popular pharmacies and beauty supply stores to handle over-the-counter sales of its products. They are available in Apollo, Guardian Pharmacy, Health & Glow.
Marketing and quick commerce
The brand's marketing expenditure is split 5% between export channels, 40% for e-commerce, and the remainder for OTC and dermatological channels.
Marketing-wise, the brand partnered with Vaani Kapoor for a campaign in 2023, with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals in the 2024 edition, and with Splitsvilla X5 in the same year.
"We believe that association with Bollywood figures generates substantial mileage, especially in the OTC sector. Bollywood celebrities add a lot of credibility and influence in this space, so such endorsements are valuable for us," she says.
The brand is witnessing a shift in consumer behaviour on quick commerce channels. Mehrotra adds that consumers buy certain items to meet immediate needs, such as foot cream to relieve tingling or itching.
“Quick commerce allows customers to quickly buy small packages, like 50 grams, when they run out of a product they use regularly,” she says.
The brand does not intend to introduce more products to the channel because they are functional products.
Men's skincare
The men's skincare business in India is expanding rapidly, driven by shifting societal norms, increased awareness of personal grooming, and the influence of social media.
A noteworthy trend is Indian men's increasing interest in skincare products, with roughly 30% showing a readiness to explore facial skincare routines. This trend is especially strong among younger men aged 25-34, according to a report by Mintel, a global market intelligence agency.
Fixderma previously launched men's skincare products when the market was not ready. The price points were high at the time when compared to market standards.
“Now, with the market finally catching up and more men showing interest in skincare, we're planning to re-launch our men's skincare range”, she says.
Mehrotra also projects the children’s skincare category becoming big in the coming years. She adds that sunscreen, serum and body moisturisers are gaining popularity reflecting a broader trend.