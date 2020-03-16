Flipkart's 'Ideas' feed features content creators, publishers

Flipkart's 'Ideas' feed looks a lot like Instagram shopping. Instagram's shopping section is a personalised feed based on the posts of someone that a user follows or has interacted with. 'Ideas' works on a similar concept - with added access to a user's purchase history data. When you tap on a product featured in Instagram's shopping tab, it takes you to a brand's website/app where you can complete the transaction and buy the product. This is where 'Ideas' is different - a user can complete the transaction on the Flipkart app itself. Essentially, by adding this feed to the app's interface, Flipkart has brought content consumption and online shopping under a single app. This creates a sticky interface that a user does not have to exit in order to perform multiple functions. Flipkart, on its app, now hosts videos, the 'Ideas' feed and a gaming section, in addition to its own wallet - SuperCoins.