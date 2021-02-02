FMCG majors HUL, P&G, RB and Marico balance between building and buying ‘men’s grooming’ extensions

According to Counterpoint, e-commerce is a key sales driver for men’s grooming in India, thanks to the fast lifestyles of millennial and Gen Z men, coupled with the demand for convenience. In the absence of offline distribution muscle and to overcome the challenge of sharing profits with e-commerce platforms, men’s grooming startups have built themselves as D2C online brands. They sell directly to the customers via their own websites. Mainstream players, which largely rely on national offline distribution, are still figuring out the D2C e-commerce aspect.