Fortune to retain Ganguly as ambassador, ‘Dada’ likely to reinforce brand’s health benefits in upcoming campaign

He goes on to mention that such mishaps can take place with any brand and that there are groups of people on social media always waiting to pounce on others. “They enjoy doing that. The brand custodians and those who are supposed to protect the interest of the brand don’t have to respond to everybody. But instead, respond in a manner which is appropriate, timed right and with a lot of confidence. Unless I am confident, I will not say anything,” Mallick signs off.