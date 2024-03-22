Frido is RCB's official insole partner for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Frido, an Indian consumer healthcare brand, announces a new collaboration with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), marking the first partnership between an insole brand and a T20 League team. This collaboration also includes the launch of a special edition sports insole and technical socks which will be launched in collaboration with RCB and aimed at managing knee and feet injuries like plantar fasciitis, heel, and lower body pain.
Based out of Pune, Frido makes orthotic insoles, cloud insoles, and orthopedic heel pads, amongst other lifestyle products such as seat cushions, pillows, and face masks. The insoles can be trimmed to fit the shoes of the user.
With the forthcoming addition of sports socks to its lineup, Frido continues solidifying its position as the go-to brand for foot care solutions.
With the forthcoming addition of sports socks to its lineup, Frido continues solidifying its position as the go-to brand for foot care solutions. From specialised wheelchairs to gel insoles for everyday shoes, Frido has consistently delivered innovative products to its customers.
Ganesh Sonawane, co-founder and CEO, Frido said, “With this insole, we have extended our expertise to the field of sports, ensuring athletes have access to the best possible equipment for optimal performance while reducing foot and knee pain. And getting the opportunity to collaborate with Royal Challengers Bengaluru is a dream come true.”
Rajesh Menon, vice president and head, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “We are pleased to partner with Frido. As a brand committed to enhancing freedom and comfort while playing, Frido’s products are an excellent addition to the equipment used by our athletes.”
The collaboration with RCB underscores Frido’s dedication to innovation and excellence. Leveraging its expertise in technical footwear, Frido aims to support RCB players and fans in achieving their performance goals while minimising the risk of lower body pain and injuries.