From cans to cutlery, Pepsi unveils 7Up’s Ramzan-themed limited edition collection

Made by the company’s India design team, it’s for the Bangladesh market.
Festivals and events are excellent occasions for companies, especially FMCG brands, to tinker with their product designs or/and release special edition offerings.
Consumer goods giant PepsiCo has released a limited edition Ramzan-themed collection for its lemon-lime beverage brand 7Up.
Mauro Porcini, PepsiCo's SVP and chief design officer, posted photographs of this collection on LinkedIn. It included not just cans and cups, but cutlery and cushioned chairs too.
Porcini revealed that the PepsiCo India design team made this collection for the Bangladesh market.
Earlier in April, the company unveiled ‘Pepsi Mango’, its first flavoured cola in five years.