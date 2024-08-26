From cricket to new frontiers: CEAT aims to invest in global marketing in alternative sports

He adds that the ambition of CEAT is that of capturing the global market just like cricket, as it (cricket) does not want to be a sport of a few countries. “If you look at the entire gamut of last year, I think cricket is edging and pushing itself to become a global sport, and that is exactly what CEAT aspires to be. There is a lot of commonality between the ambitions of the sport and the brand,” he explains.