From curiosity to credibility: How Evocus is building India’s black water category

Black water was something Indians weren’t quite ready for in 2019—at least not at first glance. But Evocus, a premium hydration brand, with its sleek bottle and wellness-oriented positioning, gradually evolved into a product that consumers started to perceive as ‘cool’.

The brand has established a reputation in the premium hydration market, offering products ranging from black alkaline water to electrolyte sachets. The focus is now shifting towards enhancing consumer engagement and education.

“Our product portfolio consists of products focused on clean hydration and overall health,” Sonam Pama, head of marketing at Evocus, told afaqs!. “We created the black water category 4-5 years ago, and initially it was perceived as a cool, premium product because of its sleek design and black colour. But we’ve always emphasised the health benefits.”

Building credibility through clinical trials

To transcend the initial ‘cool factor’ and tackle scepticism surrounding black water, Evocus has implemented substantial measures to educate and build trust among consumers. In late 2023, the company conducted a six-month clinical trial with a WHO-accredited lab to prove the health benefits of its black alkaline water.

“We’re the only water brand to have conducted clinical trials, and the results are available on our website. The benefits we promote aren’t anecdotal—they’re scientifically verified,” Pama explained.

The brand has recently released a CGI video that depicts how water interacts with the body, emphasising detoxification and health benefits in a clear and accessible way. “This video is part of our larger education strategy, especially for future customers who are curious but cautious,” she added.

While Evocus' core consumer base currently includes millennials and adults who are committed to clean living, the brand is closely monitoring changes in Gen Z preferences.

“Gen Z are now more label-conscious—they’re choosing no-sugar, preservative-free, low-calorie options,” said Pama. “We’re seeing this shift and are planning to launch new products to cater to them as well.”

Although black water continues to be the top seller, the company is investigating new innovations that resonate with the evolving wellness trends of Gen Z. The brand has recently introduced Black Soda, a product developed with a HoReCa (hotel, restaurant, and café/catering) first approach, tailored specifically for the hospitality sector, including hotels, restaurants, and bars. The product is also available in retail.

Black Soda has been rolled out in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Goa. This is a highly carbonated soda formulated to enhance cocktails and mocktails.

Strategic pricing and consumption habits

Given its premium positioning, Evocus encourages consumers to incorporate black water into their daily routines. “It’s not a product for instant gratification,” said Pama. “We recommend drinking a glass in the morning and one at night. Many of our regular customers consume only black water now.”

Black alkaline water is available for Rs 100 for 500ml, clear alkaline water is priced at Rs 150 for 750ml, and the Hydration IV electrolyte drink mix costs Rs 40 per serving.

The brand has a retention rate of 30–35% on its website, which was relaunched in January 2024 with an enhanced emphasis on performance marketing. Since then, customers have started placing bulk orders, prompting the brand to recommend more manageable delivery options for easier storage—especially in space-constrained cities such as Mumbai.

According to IMARC Group, the premium bottled water market in India, encompassing products like alkaline and functional waters, was valued at approximately USD 933.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,595.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% .

The evolution of marketing strategy

Evocus has experienced a strategic evolution, transitioning from curiosity-led discovery to conversion-focused marketing. The brand, once dependent on widespread awareness campaigns, has refined its marketing strategy to focus on consumers with a higher likelihood of conversion.

“We now focus on ROI-driven campaigns through our website and Amazon,” said Pama. “We’ve built strong remarketing funnels and are leveraging keyword targeting across platforms, including Flipkart and quick commerce apps.”

Quick commerce, in particular, plays a crucial role in encouraging trials. “Smaller orders on quick commerce often lead to bulk purchases later via Amazon or our website,” Pama explained.

Sonam Pama, Head of Marketing, Evocus

Evocus' premium positioning has resulted in lifestyle collaborations with platforms such as Lakmé Fashion Week and Bombay Times Fashion Week, as well as sports associations that resonate with the brand’s health-centric narrative.

Target audience breakdown

The primary consumer demographic for the brand consists of millennials aged 25 to 40, as well as a somewhat older group of health-conscious individuals aged 40 to 45. Gen Z consumers exhibit curiosity, frequently experimenting with the product for novelty or social media content; however, they have not yet integrated it into their daily routines.

The brand recognises that this younger audience often seeks instant gratification, which the functional benefits of Black Water may not deliver right away.

The brand is not aggressively promoting the product; rather, it is focussing on consumers who are naturally drawn to premium, health-oriented options.

The company currently has no plans to engage a celebrity brand ambassador. The brand aims for the product itself—especially Black Water—to represent its identity.

The hydration brand is promoting its ongoing CGI-led digital campaign across platforms such as YouTube, Meta, Google, and Amazon. The brand has intentionally avoided traditional mass media advertising, such as TV and outdoor ads, in order to concentrate on engaging a niche, premium audience instead of pursuing broad appeal.

Strategy for retail presence and channels

The brand is currently available in around 2,000 retail outlets throughout India, including major chains such as Apollo Pharmacy and Wellness Forever. Although online and modern trade channels were significant during the initial launch phases, the brand is now placing a strong emphasis on expanding its offline retail presence.

Modern trade continues to thrive, particularly in metropolitan areas such as Delhi and Mumbai. However, the company has not yet launched any ATL (Above The Line) or virtual trade campaigns, opting instead to expand organically within niche and premium consumer markets.

Metro cities are the leading contributors to sales, with the highest consumption observed in the West and North regions. Following this, South and East India exhibit a pattern that aligns with the typical behaviour observed among most D2C brands in the premium segment.

Future products and innovation roadmap

In terms of innovation, the company has several upcoming products in the pipeline, including a flavoured energy drink and revamped electrolyte sachets branded as Evocet Hydration IV. These developments aim to deepen the brand’s positioning within the premium hydration and wellness category. The upcoming energy drink will be designed to provide both hydration and functional benefits, aligning with the brand’s core proposition of healthy lifestyle support.

In India, apart from Evocus, several other brands have entered the black alkaline water space to tap into the growing wellness trend. Notable names include Blaq Water, Veen, Alkaline Boo, and Rewynd—each offering their own variation of mineral-rich, high pH black water.

“Black may be an unexpected colour for water, but it’s the benefits that count,” Pawa concluded. “We’re here to help consumers live healthier, one conscious sip at a time.”