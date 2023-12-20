From fruit frenzy to instant noodle craze Swiggy Instamart reveals Quick Commerce Trends from 2023

Shop More, Save More: Delhi residents showcased their penchant for indulgence, with a single order comprising 99 items, dominated by chips, chocolates, and cookies. The highest single order reached ₹31,748, featuring a mix of coffee, juice, cookies, nachos, and chips.

Self-Care and Beyond: Users embraced the convenience of finding self-care and grooming products like nail polish removers, shavers, and nail clippers on Swiggy Instamart. November witnessed a significant 3233% increase in searches for air purifiers, prompting a stocking of ₹30,00,000 worth of air purifiers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

Seasoned Trio and Mango Mania: Onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves retained their positions as the most frequently ordered trio of items. Bangalore emerged as the mango capital, ordering more mangoes than Mumbai and Hyderabad combined.

Snack Spotlight: Makhana took center stage as the preferred healthy snack, with an impressive 1.3 million orders.

Top Searches: Milk, followed by curd and onions, topped the list of most searched items on Swiggy Instamart.

Delivery Milestones: Swiggy Instamart's delivery partners covered a staggering 29,95,13,538 kilometers in 2023, showcasing a commitment to reaching customers far and wide. The fastest delivery of the year occurred in Delhi, with a packet of instant noodles delivered in an astounding 65 seconds.