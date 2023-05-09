From hemp-based products to probiotics, here’s how brands are riding the pet premiumisation wave

“Anything that has to do with human lifestyle, reflects on the pet care industry. This category has a lot to offer. Travel, ready-to-eat food, Ayurvedic and hemp products, are some trends that we will see in this category. We will see products for differently-abled dogs. We will also see fashion statements – different colours and styles for pets, as another popular trend,” shares Samriddh Dasgupta – chief marketing officer, Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), a multi-category pet care lifestyle brand.