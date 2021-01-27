From innerwear to books, grocery app Grofers aspires to leap beyond veggies

Bhargav mentions that Grofers will have to offer unique experience for the new sections. “Like in a mall, there is way of keeping each of the stores’ experiences separate. Grofers needs to provide a completely different CX (customer experience) from its groceries offering. It depends on how the CX is going to be. It is important how they tackle it on the site. Like say, when I get to the site and they give me a gateway to fashion which is totally different to groceries.”