From Myntra to AJIO: How quick delivery is rewriting fashion retail rules

In 2016, ordering something online usually meant waiting at least a day or two for delivery. Then came quick commerce — a dramatic shift that not only made grocery delivery faster but also paved the way for the delivery of nearly any item imaginable — from smartphones and handbags to cosmetics and home accessories. It drove a huge change in consumer expectations; people now want everything delivered in minutes.

This is a key reason that e-commerce platforms are venturing into the quick delivery space.

Myntra's M-Now: 30-minute fashion delivery

Flipkart-owned Myntra’s M-Now is a quick-commerce service that promises delivery of fashion, beauty, accessories, and home products within 30 minutes. Currently piloted in Delhi NCR after a successful launch in Bengaluru, M-Now provides access to over 10,000 styles.

Ankit Dua, senior director of category management at Myntra, explained, “The response to M-Now has been extremely encouraging, with strong traction across categories such as apparel, beauty and personal care, watches, footwear, and home products.”

The hyper-speed model enables the platform to respond quickly to time-sensitive and topical needs—whether it's preparing for a party, getting ready for the office, shopping for festive merchandise, seeking cricket jerseys during match season, or finding travel essentials for the summer holidays.

Sanjeev Agrawal, co-founder of SkinInTheGame Brand Solutions, agreed with Dua's insights. He added, “Quick delivery can work for utility products such as a basic T-shirt or something linked to an immediate event — like an India match jersey you forgot to buy. For more fashion-forward products, quick delivery’s success is questionable. These purchases are rarely impulse decisions and often need evaluation.”

(L-R) Ankit Dua, senior director of category management, Myntra; Sanjeev Agrawal, co-founder, SkinInTheGame Brand Solutions

AJIO, Nykaa, Amazon and Flipkart join the race

In response to increasing consumer demand, platforms such as AJIO, Nykaa Fashion, Amazon, and Flipkart are also venturing into the fast delivery sector.

Reliance-owned AJIO is currently offering ‘Priority Delivery’ in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai — with plans to expand further.

AJIO offers a wide range of options, including international and private labels, as well as in-house brands such as Buda Jeans Co., Fyre Rose, and Nyrika, with a commitment to same-day or next-day delivery. It includes well-known global and lifestyle brands such as Diesel, Emporio Armani, Nike, Puma, Superdry, Gap, Steve Madden, among others.

Vigyan Verma, founder of The Bottom Line, a brand consultancy firm, explained, “Fashion is impulse driven. Sometimes it’s a real need, sometimes it’s an impulsive ‘I want it now’ feeling. It could be because someone is home on a Saturday and wants something immediately for a party, or it may be that they won’t be available on Monday. So there are many factors — urgency, lifestyle — that come into play.”

Amazon offers ‘Same-Day Delivery’ in India for eligible products and locations. SDD is available in over 50 cities across India, including New Delhi, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. As of early 2024, Flipkart introduced ‘Same-Day Delivery’ in 20 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and others.

NEWME's 60-minute model

Along with these e-comm giants, fashion-tech brands such as NEWME have taken an additional step forward. The NEWME Zip service now offers fashion delivery in under 60 minutes in Bengaluru, following a successful trial in Delhi NCR that featured 90-minute delivery.

“It’s not just about needing something immediately; it’s about staying relevant to their lifestyle and choices,” said Verma.

According to Sumit Jasoria, co-founder and CEO of NEWME, “Gen Z shoppers don't just want trendy styles — they want them instantly. This urgency explains why over 50% of instant orders consist of trend-led items like cords, partywear, and occasion-specific outfits.”

Dua added, “Trolley bags and backpacks have seen an impressive 5X and 2X surge in demand, respectively, between March and April 2025, as travellers opt for fast, doorstep delivery of stylish luggage reflecting their personal fashion choices.”

Wardrobe staples and vacation-ready fashion, including basics, sundresses, cotton shirts, and sandals, see significant demand as shoppers prepare for seasonal travel and social events.

Nykaa's success with same-day delivery

In its quarterly results, Nykaa reported that 70% of orders from its top 110 cities are now eligible for same-day or next-day delivery, indicating a significant change in consumer expectations nationwide.

“One clear benefit that e-commerce platforms enjoy is that they have control over their delivery separately. The delivery might be faster — same day or next day — but the packaging is separate and tailored. That’s what differentiates them from quick commerce, where all products are bundled together in a delivery bag,” Verma highlighted.

(L-R) Sumit Jasoria, cofounder & CEO, NEWME; Vigyan Verma, founder, The Bottom Line

Lower return rate with fast delivery

Jasoria is also seeing a drop in returns. “Returns have dipped since the launch of our quick delivery service."

"Same-day orders are typically placed for immediate plans, which means customers are more likely to be available to receive them — reducing failed delivery attempts, a key driver of returns in traditional e-commerce.”

However, Agrawal struck a note of caution. “Returns are a serious area in this business. The need for immediate delivery isn’t established for fashion, so trials and returns will be a challenge. Eventually, the brands will pay the price. We’ll have to wait and watch the commercial success of quick delivery beyond grocery.”

The road ahead

As urban consumers shift towards quick commerce, the fashion industry must be prepared to adapt. While tech-first companies might find implementation more straightforward, Q-commerce platforms tailored for grocery delivery could face challenges in addressing the specific requirements of the fashion industry.

As Jasoria summed it up for NEWME, “Getting it right is not just about delivering faster — it’s about understanding what consumers want, when they want it, and how they want it presented.”

