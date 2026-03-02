From tweens to adults: How Disney is marketing Hannah Montana back to fans

20 years ago, little girls and teenagers all across the Western world and parts of South Asia fell in love with a “teen pop sensation” who led a double life and introduced us to the concept of a walk-in closet. Hannah Montana first debuted on March 24, 2006.

And now that the little girls are grown adults, at least in their late 20s, Disney is bringing back the pop star in a special 20th anniversary episode on the same date, complete with a nostalgic set recreation, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews.

Hannah Montana was an American TV show that aired for four seasons on the Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011, following the life of 13-year-old Miley Stewart. By night, she put on a wig and performed for sold-out stadiums as Hannah Montana; by day, she navigated school as an average teenager alongside her best friends. Hannah Montana: The Movie was also released in 2009.

Those old enough will remember that not only did Hannah Montana create a fandom that tuned into Disney Channel at the designated half-hour slot (the good old pre-streaming era), but also queued up outside stores to purchase the much-coveted Hannah Montana merchandise.

By the mid-2000s, storybooks, activity books, CDs, diaries, slam books, pens, badges, photo frames, school bags, water bottles, pencil boxes, lunch boxes, wristwatches, shower gels, dolls, dollhouses, online games, fashion jewellery, apparel, and even bedding came with Hannah Montana’s face on them.

Hannah Montana merchandise

According to a Reuters article from 2008, “Retail sales of merchandise aimed at 'tweens'—children aged 9 to 12—such as the Disney Channel's High School Musical and Hannah Montana, are expected to surge to $2.7 billion in fiscal 2008 from $400 million a year earlier, Disney said.”

Hannah Montana became a multi-million dollar business for Disney, much to the excitement of the tweens and the dismay of their parents. A market that was previously saturated by the many Barbies and Disney Princesses was taken over by Hannah Montana across countries.

The "Hannahversary" Special airing exclusively on Disney+ is expected to not only draw in new subscribers for March 24 but also retain them for a longer period of time for nostalgic reruns of the TV show now available on the streaming platform.

Similar retrospective formats have previously been used by HBO Max for Friends: The Reunion (2021) and A Year In The Life of Gilmore Girls (2016) by Netflix.

Additionally, it is likely that Disney will also revive Hannah Montana merchandise, but this time aimed at adult millennials, tapping into memory marketing and fully utilising the limited-edition tag.

Recently, Bridgerton merchandise created quite a stir in the market ahead of the launch of season four, and even Barbie merchandise made a comeback before the launch of Barbie (2023), the movie.

The revival of legacy IPs (intellectual properties) such as Hannah Montana seems like a great opportunity for Disney to stay relevant with those with purchasing power without investing in risky new properties that need to be ideated and marketed from scratch.

In a world saturated by subscription plans, the Disney+ Hannah Montana anniversary special would at least retain subscribers for another month of reruns if they didn't know which streaming platforms to remove from their credit cards. Couple this with the social media buzz and merchandising opportunities, and Disney gets the “best of both worlds".