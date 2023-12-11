Games24x7 unveils new brand identity

The new visual representation is a blend of science and entertainment
Games24x7, the online skill gaming company, has revealed its fresh brand identity. The new visual representation showcases the blending of science and entertainment. Under the guiding principle of 'Science of Gaming', this significant reveal demonstrates Games24x7's commitment to providing gameplay experiences based on scientific principles.
At the unveiling of the new brand identity, Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and co-CEO, Games24x7 said, “At Games24x7, our path has been shaped by an unwavering dedication to a scientific mindset, our focus on user-centricity, and our incredible teams that wholeheartedly embrace this scientific approach. Our fresh brand identity goes beyond mere visual change; it stands as a reflection of our profound enthusiasm for these core principles and the continuous advancement within the online gaming sector. The rejuvenated brand identity underscores our technological expertise and commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies like AI/ML to create hyper-personalised gaming experiences to entertain our users.”
Brand initiatives around new visual identity launch:
Games24x7 sparked excitement surrounding its new visual identity by unveiling a colour teaser on its social media platforms. The video showcased waves of vibrant colours, each inspired by the brand's new logo. Subsequently, to provide the audience with a deeper insight into Games24x7's journey and story so far, its values, and commitment, the brand presented in a three-part illustrated video of Games24x7 journey.
The brand engaged its employees through a dedicated microsite - Readytogo24x7.com, which featured a live countdown to the unveil, one-touch games with exciting rewards, and a live photo wall encouraging employees to share their photos, fostering a visual representation of the Games24x7 extended family.
Intriguing contests were also designed, inviting employees to share their unique perspectives and experiences with the brand, adding a fun and personal touch to the rebranding activities. Furthermore, employees expressed their connection with Games24x7 by sharing the brand's values that resonate with them the most on their social media handles. These initiatives not only built anticipation but also created an inclusive and spirited atmosphere, allowing teams to actively participate in this journey.