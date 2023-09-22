Gatorade inks partnership with Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal after his confession

The brand has signed a three-year deal with the athlete, after he reported financial struggles to keep himself afloat.
In a development spurred by Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal's candid admission of financial struggles, Gatorade has formalised a significant three-year partnership with the top-ranked Indian singles tennis player.
Early reports on September 20th carried Sumit Nagal's revelation about the financial hardships and challenges faced by athletes. Nagal, India's highest-ranked tennis player, expressed concerns about the lack of support, disclosing that his bank balance stood at a meagre INR 80,000.
Despite earning income from tennis associations and tournament winnings, Nagal's concerns revolve around financing his training and maintaining a decent standard of living. This disclosure has thrown a spotlight on the economic difficulties experienced by athletes in India, both on and off the field.
At 26 years of age, Sumit Nagal ranks as one of the brightest stars in Indian tennis. With four ATP Challenger Tour titles and a junior Wimbledon doubles championship to his name, he currently holds the esteemed title of India's highest-ranked singles tennis player.
Gatorade, renowned for its history of supporting athletes globally, has entered into this partnership with Nagal as part of its commitment to enabling athletes to reach their peak performance. Additionally, Nagal will receive specialized assistance for his recovery and nutritional needs through a team of experts at the Gatorade® Sports Science Institute (GSSI).
Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director of Energy & Hydration at PepsiCo India, commented on the partnership, stating, "Gatorade has always believed in supporting sportspeople to achieve peak performance. Sumit is a role model for the new-gen athletes of India with his career being a true example of hard work and sweat that makes talent shine. As a brand that is dedicated to supporting athletes in removing barriers to sporting success, we are delighted to welcome Sumit to the Gatorade squad. We wish him the best as he represents the nation, and we hope to empower the next generation of athletes with this association as they continue to pursue their dreams."
Sumit Nagal expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for joining forces with Gatorade, stating, “I am deeply moved and grateful to join hands with Gatorade. This association comes to me at a pivotal time, and I am thankful my hard work and passion is getting recognized and appreciated. With Gatorade by my side, I am sure I will reach new heights and give it my all both on and off the court."
Nagal has been a consistent member of India's Davis Cup squad. He also made his Grand Slam debut in 2019 at the US Open, where he faced off against the legendary Roger Federer, earning the distinction of being the youngest Indian in the last 25 years to qualify for a Grand Slam singles event main draw.