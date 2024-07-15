GCPL targets double-digit category growth with made-in-India mosquito repellent formula

Speaking about their plans for the same, Ashwin Moorthy, CMO of GCPL, says, “This has been about 10 years in the making. The last molecule in mosquito prevention at home was around in 2008. There are two parts to this: one is to ensure that it is effective and the other is to ensure that it is safe for people to have in their homes. You have to conduct clinical trials, work with government agencies, and finally get it registered by the Central Insecticide Board and the Registration Committee. Both of which take a lot of time and a lot of investment, but the outcome is that you have a molecule that helps protect consumers from harmful mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.”