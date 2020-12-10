Get ready for ‘CMO Week’: marketing lessons from 2020

Presented by India TV and powered by Nickelodeon Sonic, Day 1 of the webinar will see Bata India’s Anand Narang, Viacom18’s Navin Shenoy, Bombay Shaving Company’s Samriddh Dasgupta, Xiaomi’s Sumit Sonal and Tata CLiQ Luxury’s Gitanjali Saxena discussing ‘The E-commerce Story’.

The session will throw light on how in the darkest hours of 2020, e-commerce platforms found many first-time users. And now, as brands invest in their own e-commerce channels, will they rival the very platforms that rescued them? As multiple e-commerce channels vie for consumers' attention, who will win the home delivery race? And, are e-commerce brands relooking their connect with the youth?