Glam, glitz & bespoke I dos: Indian weddings are rewriting brand playbooks

The Indian wedding season is like a grand economic fiesta that rolls around annually. During the wedding season of November and December 2024, brands planned to splurge significantly on advertising and marketing given the sheer scale of business opportunities Indian weddings present.

A study by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) found that around 48 lakh weddings are set to take place, potentially raking in a staggering Rs 6 lakh crore (around $72 billion) in business from November 2024 through February 2025. This represents a significant jump from last year when 38 lakh weddings generated around Rs 5 lakh crore in business.

The surge in weddings has sparked significant spending across industries such as hospitality, jewellery, and apparel. According to TAM AdEx, the jewellery category saw a 33% rise in ad frequency from November to December 2024, while the growth in the apparel sector spiked over three times in December 2024 compared to the previous month.

% of ad share in the jewellery and apparel category from Nov'24 to Dec'24

Data shows the top advertiser for jewellery on television in October-December 2024 was Malabar Group of Companies with 19% of ad shares, followed by Titan Company and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart with 10% and 8% of ad shares, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the apparel category, the top advertiser on television between October and December 2024 was Lifestyle International with 17% of ad share, followed by The Chennai Silks Group and Pothys with 14% and 10% of ad shares, respectively.

The impact of destination weddings on Hyatt's marketing game plan

After the most talked-about wedding of 2024—Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's nuptials—the popularity of destination weddings surged, becoming a cornerstone of hospitality marketing strategies.

Deepa Krishnan, head of marketing, India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt, a hospitality company, says that destination weddings are a significant driver of the brand's marketing strategy for its national and international properties. "Goa, Rajasthan, Dehradun, and Kerala remain favourites for their exclusivity and scenic beauty,” she adds.

L-R: Deepa Krishnan (Hyatt), Pawan Gupta (The Wedding Company), and Dipu Mehta (ORRA Fine Jewellery)

She emphasises that these destinations align seamlessly with Hyatt’s aim of crafting bespoke wedding experiences. “Our marketing efforts are carefully designed to showcase these venues and curated experiences through a combination of traditional and digital media, storytelling-focused content, influencer engagement, and guest testimonial strategies.”

Hyatt's wedding business grew by 200% in 2023 compared to 2019, and in 2024, the brand saw a further 25% growth over 2023. The brand allocates a significant portion of its marketing budget to digital platforms.

"Digital campaigns enable us to highlight the visual grandeur of our venues and offerings while fostering direct engagement with our audience through personalised content" Deepa Krishnan, Hyatt

The growing demand for bespoke jewellery as a wedding collection

The wedding season may be brief, but it's certainly witnessing a newfound demand for bespoke and eye-catching bridal jewellery, prompting brands to sharpen their game to capture consumer attention.

Dipu Mehta, MD of ORRA Fine Jewellery, a jewellery brand, outlines a four-pronged strategy that it adopted to amplify the launch of its wedding collection:

a) Digital marketing: Targeted ads on search and social platforms, personalised for modern brides and traditional families, along with influencer collaborations.

b) Enhanced in-store experience: Invite-only consultations, styling events, and personalised recommendations in a premium setting with fashion shows and meet-and-greets.

c) Sales promotions: Discounts, zero-cost EMI, early booking offers, and a strengthened loyalty programme to boost referrals.

d) Showcased design versatility: Digital lookbooks and social media storytelling showcasing styling options for various wedding ceremonies.

Mehta says that Aekta—the Wedding Collection by ORRA—served as a trendsetter in bridal jewellery for the 2024 wedding season, featuring statement pieces such as bold necklaces, earrings, and bangles.

The collection showcases the rising trend of coloured gemstones.



“For brides seeking personalised touches, we emphasise bespoke options, enabling them to create unique pieces that narrate their stories” Dipu Mehta, ORRA Fine Jewellery

The rise of wedding planners

Wedding planning in India can be an extravagant affair, leaving couples no choice but to manage an array of vendors while trying to nail down everything from the minute details to the venue, decor, music, and more.

As per a report from The Wedding Company, a platform that plans weddings for couples, 46% of couples consider hiring a wedding planner because they have a clear vision for their big day, while 54% are determined to take the reins themselves.

Pawan Gupta, co-founder and CEO of TheWeddingCompany.com, suggests that the trend of big, fat, intimate weddings is redefining the market. “Guest lists are getting smaller, but the overall experience is becoming more luxurious and personalised,” he says.

Brands are capitalising on this shift by collaborating with wedding planners and platforms to promote their collections through experiential setups such as bridal showcases.

“Along with brands, wedding planners also play a pivotal role in recommending brands to clients.” Additionally, influencer-led campaigns have gained traction, where brides and grooms showcase branded outfits or products as they navigate their wedding journey.

As per Gupta, India hosts an estimated 10 million (one crore) weddings annually, and nearly every wedding budget prioritises cosmetics, jewellery, apparel, and destinations.

“60-70% of wedding expenses are typically allocated to the venue and destination cities,” he says, highlighting the rising popularity of destination weddings. "The demand for personalisation and curated luxury is shaping the future of the Indian wedding market."

Gearing up for the January-February 2025 season

As India prepares for a bustling wedding season in January and February 2025, industry experts predict a surge in demand for luxurious, personalised, and experiential celebrations.

With 2025 expected to see the highest number of wedding dates in recent years, the competition among hospitality providers, wedding planners, and brands is intensifying.

“2025 is slated to have the highest number of wedding dates seen in the last few years. We are very confident of a strong performance in the wedding segment in 2025,” says Krishnan.

Gupta stresses the importance of brands integrating their services into wedding planning platforms to connect with consumers early in the decision-making process.

“They [brands] can use virtual shopping tours, augmented reality-based bridal trials, and curated recommendations to attract customers early on” Pawan Gupta, The Wedding Company

He also underscores the need for localised content to cater to India’s diverse cultural preferences. “For example, brands could showcase collections tailored to specific regional wedding styles, such as South Indian silk sarees or North Indian bridal lehengas.”