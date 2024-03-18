Godrej Appliances joins ONDC Network

Shireesh Joshi, CBO, ONDC added, “For all the brands that onboard onto the Network, it will certainly unlock new opportunities and customer segments for them. It allows beloved brands to extend their equity by being more accessible and affordable. Through a deeper market access enabled by the Network, Godrej can now showcase and deliver their quality products to consumers everywhere. We are happy and looking forward to the positive impact and progress Godrej will drive through the Open Network.”