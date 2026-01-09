Google Search turns upside down for 'Stranger Things'

Netflix has always known how to keep the internet talking, but with Stranger Things entering its final chapter, the streamer has decided to quite literally turn the web on its head.

Riding the wave of renewed fandom around the franchise, Netflix has teamed up with Google to introduce a playful Easter egg that flips search results upside down for queries related to Stranger Things. The collaboration coincides with the release of Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2, which premiered on Netflix on December 26, 2025, and serves as a cheeky digital homage to the show’s most enduring visual metaphor: the Upside Down.

For fans eagerly searching for updates, trailers or cast news, Google now offers more than just links. Typing “Stranger Things” into the search bar reveals a small, numbered ball on the screen, a subtle nod to the series’ iconography. Clicking it sets off a whirly animation that gradually transforms the results page into a shadowy space with particles roaming the screen. The effect is disorienting in the best possible way, with all text and visuals beneath the search bar flipping upside down, as if the user has slipped into Hawkins’ eerie parallel universe.

Before

after

There is, mercifully, a way back. A bright red “X” appears at the bottom of the screen, allowing users to restore order with a click, though not before most pause to take in the spectacle. The animation, which many users began sharing across social media, adds a layer of playful drama to what is already one of Netflix’s most anticipated releases.

Beyond the Easter egg, Google has also leaned into the fandom with a YouTube video highlighting what Stranger Things fans around the world have been looking up with regards to the show. The video, titled "Stranger Things in Search," is a compilation of fan reactions and popular search queries. It highlights the show's impact on viewers and touches upon various aspects that resonate with the audience. It is a knowing wink to a fanbase that has spent nearly a decade dissecting theories, timelines and monsters with forensic intensity.

The digital stunt dovetails neatly with Netflix’s broader marketing blitz, particularly in India, where Stranger Things Season 5 has been positioned as a full-blown cultural moment.

In late 2025, Netflix India rolled out an immersive campaign that transformed public spaces across Delhi and Mumbai. Metro stations and high-footfall areas were reimagined with Upside Down themes, complete with Demogorgon-shaped benches and augmented reality billboards that brought the show’s creatures into the real world.

Stranger Things Metro activation

Stranger Things billboard

Brand collaborations added another layer of localisation. Partnerships with Hawkins Cookers and Instamart injected the series into everyday consumer touchpoints, while viral local ads and exclusive fan events in Mumbai ensured the buzz extended well beyond streaming screens.