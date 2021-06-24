Got jabbed? Fly with a 10% discount says IndiGo

The carrier announces a discount on the base fare for those who’ve got one or both doses of the vaccine.
“The customers who have been administered either one or both the COVID-19 vaccine doses, can avail a discount of up to 10 per cent on the base fare while booking,” says IndiGo.
The carrier becomes the first airlines in India to roll out such an offer. It is, as of now, only available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and starts from June 23, 2021.
Passengers who have availed of the offer at the time of booking shall be required to furnish a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate, issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. Alternately, they can display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate.
Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy & revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “Being the largest airline in the country, we feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive, by encouraging more people towards this common goal. This offer will not only strengthen their resolve towards vaccination but also ensure that they can travel safely at affordable fares with IndiGo. We are committed to offer an on-time, hassle-free travel experience to our customers, on-board our lean, clean flying machine”.
The airlines also says limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore, discounts will be provided subject to the availability of inventory. And this offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion.
IndiGo joins other brands such as McDonald’s India, boAt, Uber, BharatPe who’re wooing vaccinated customers with discounts and freebies.