Greenpanel partners with Delhi Capitals' Women’s team for WPL 2024

The brand will soon launch a digital campaign as an extension of its 'MDF ka Doosra Naam' campaign, aimed at promoting the association.
Greenpanel, a wood panel manufacturer, extends its association with Delhi Capitals to Women's Premier League by becoming the official partner of Delhi Capital Women’s team. Ahead of the WPL 2024 season slated to start on February 23, 2024, this partnership is a strategic move by the brand, underscoring its commitment to executing marketing initiatives to enhance its brand reputation and expand its customer base.
To promote the association, Greenpanel will be launching a digital campaign, which will be an extension of its brand campaign MDF ka Doosra Naam. This campaign will connect the brand's products with the unwavering spirit and skill of the Delhi Capitals Women's team. This campaign will resonate with viewers across various digital platforms, fostering a deeper connection between the brand and its audience.
Shobhan Mittal, MD & CEO, Greenpanel Industries, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Delhi Capitals for the WPL 2024 season. We are the principal partners of IPL and with this association we take our partnership with Delhi Capitals franchise forward to garner more reach for the brand and show our commitment towards women empowerment”.
Sukhvinder Singh, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, "It has been a wonderful association with Greenpanel on IPL, and we are delighted to see the association extend to our WPL team. We value their passion and vision for cricket, and particularly Delhi Capitals Women's team to make a positive impact for their brand. We look forward to our continued association to deliver success both on and off the pitch.”