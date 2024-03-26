Greenpanel returns as principal sponsor for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand aims to enhance visibility and brand promotion through various marketing initiatives and branding on Delhi Capitals team’s jerseys.
Greenpanel, a MDF company, kickstarts the second edition of its association with the Indian Premier League’s franchise Delhi Capitals as its principal sponsor. As a part of this partnership, it will have branding on Delhi Capitals team’s jerseys. With this strategic move, it intends to garner greater visibility and amplify its brand promotion initiatives.
This is going to be the second year of association between Greenpanel and Delhi Capitals. The brand aims to build up on last year’s momentum to reach a wider audience base through the IPL’s massive viewership and foster strong connections with its potential customers.
Greenpanel will be promoting this partnership through a marketing mix of ATL, BTL, and digital initiatives, including TV, on-ground visibility, social media, and performance marketing. It will be launching a new TV campaign soon featuring Delhi Capitals players to further strengthen the brand positioning of Greenpanel- MDF ka doosra naam.
The brand will have a strong on-ground presence in the home matches via stadium branding and stalls with exciting games providing a chance to the fans to win exclusive Delhi Capitals merchandise. Additionally, in the digital space, Greenpanel will organise various contests for cricket fans to win the team’s merchandise, post content co-created with the Delhi Capitals team, and launch IPL-specific social media campaigns to further garner visibility and engagement.
Shobhan Mittal, MD and CEO, Greenpanel, said, “We are excited as we kick off the second leg of our association with IPL’s franchise Delhi Capitals as their Principal Sponsor. Last year, when we initiated this alliance, we witnessed massive consumer outreach, and our marketing initiatives received a positive response. We are hopeful that this year the collaboration will be instrumental in further strengthening communication around the brand’s core positioning - MDF ka doosra naam.”
He further adds, “The partnership reflects Greenpanel’s unwavering commitment to providing high-performance products to its customers. We consider this association as an opportunity to support the beloved sport of India, connect with fans and sports enthusiasts alike, and convert them into potential Greenpanel customers.”
Sukhvinder Singh, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said,” As the Delhi Capitals embark on another exciting season, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Greenpanel as our Principal Sponsor. Their unwavering support reflects not only their commitment to the sport but also their dedication to providing top-notch products to customers nationwide. We look forward to another successful season together, representing the spirit of cricket and excellence.”
Greenpanel is highly passionate about sports and has huge respect for the country’s sportspersons.