Grofers is now Blinkit and nobody saw it coming

Rebrand keeps sharp rise of quick commerce in mind where last-mile delivery is measured in minutes. Blinkit says 10-minute delivery.
Grofers, an online grocery delivery company, has changed its name to Blinkit, and it aims to do just that— deliver groceries in 10 minutes which in its world is as quick as blink and you miss.
This rebrand reflects the evolution of online grocery delivery where the focus will now be on last-mile delivery, and the measuring gauge will read minutes instead of days. Quick Commerce is the name of the game.
Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder of Blinkit wrote a blog post on 13 December 2021:
Once upon a time, a few months ago, we started on a journey to build the future of commerce with 10 minute delivery of most of the stuff our customers need in their daily lives. Today, we already process over a million orders a week, across 12 cities in India. And this is just a start.
We learnt a lot as Grofers, and all our learnings, our team, and our infrastructure is being repurposed to pivot to something with staggering product-market fit – quick commerce. Today, we are surging ahead as a new company, and we have a new mission statement – “instant commerce indistinguishable from magic”. And we will no longer be doing this as Grofers – we will be doing it as Blinkit.
Blinkit competes with Swiggy Instamart, Dunzo, Bigbasket, and Zepto in the Quick Commerce space.