GSK advertises 'nose wash' product under Otrivin brand; hopes to supplement hand washing habit

With Otrivin Breathe Clean nasal wash spray, the brand expands usage window beyond allergies, sinusitis and clogged nose.
GSK’s nasal decongestant brand Otrivin has expanded its nasal care portfolio with Otrivin Breathe Clean, a saline wash for the nose. While most of Otrivin’s equity is built around its identity as a medication, Otrivin Breathe Clean is primarily a nasal wash. The product has been launched with the claim that it effectively washes out pollutants and germs from the nasal cavity.
The product’s hygiene quotient also let’s Otrivin have a say in the ongoing conversations around hygiene, COVID-safe practices and personal wellness. The brand’s latest campaign ‘Naak wash kiya kya?’ builds up on quite a few factors.
It introduces the practice of washing our noses, much like HUL’s hygiene soap brand Lifebuoy did with its ‘Lifebuoy se haath dhoye kya?’ ads. The brand even positions the act of washing noses next to washing hands. Both are equally important hygiene practices.
“Washed your hands, but did you wash your nose today?” That’s the opening line of the ad film. The Otrivin Breathe Clean bottle can be seen right beside the wash basin, alongside the rather native oral and hand hygiene products.
Pathogens infiltrating our bodies is probably the biggest common fear today. The ad makes sure the viewers know that ‘germs’ and ‘pollutants’ can enter their bodies through the noses.
It goes on to put forth a clean demonstration of the usage, and also stresses that it is supposed to be used daily. Hence, driving repetitions. The ‘daily’ is even a part of the brand name.
Launched in an aerosol spray format, Otrivin Breathe Clean is available in 100 ml packs at Rs 335. It figures in the nascent ‘nasal hygiene’ category, which is valued at around Rs 10 crore. Otrivin commands about 40 per cent of the larger ‘nasal spray’ market, which is valued at around Rs 350 crore.
Apart from wedging ‘nose-washing’ into the list of general hygiene practices, the new spray wash solves another key problem. One that has persisted with the age-old traditional yoga practice of nasal cleansing ‘Vyuthkarma’.
‘Vyuthkarma’, aka ‘Nala Neti’, aka nasal irrigation, needs one to snort warm saline water from one nostril, while pressing down the other. Otrivin’s spray format does away with the hassle of snorting water out of a cup.
Speaking on the insight that went into the new format, Vijay Sharma, area marketing lead, OTC (and expert marketing ISC), GSK Consumer Healthcare, says that the (COVID) pandemic has led to a heightened need of maintaining one’s health and hygiene. People often tend to ignore the cleansing of the nasal passage and focus primarily on their hands.
“Amidst these two critical conditions prevailing in the country, cleansing the nasal cavity by washing away the excess mucus or the allergen particles such as dust or pollen is an immediate need,” says Sharma.
“Otrivin Breathe Clean daily nasal wash is positioned towards a strong consumer need of people wanting to take care of their nasal hygiene. It is a clinically verified saline spray formulation, along with a strong science-backed claim of washing out pollutants and germs from the nose.”
Now, usage of Otrivin and acquaintance of the brand has for long been limited to the consumers who have historically suffered from allergies, sinusitis and clogged noses. The new spray wash widens the TG much beyond the niche OTC consumer base. Much like toothpastes and mouthwashes, which are about oral hygiene, but their consumption isn’t limited to the ones suffering from dental or buccal infections.
Otrivin Breathe Clean’s ad film features a child as well as an adult. Speaking on the TG, Sharma mentions, “With Otrivin Breathe Clean, we are focusing on helping consumers by offering a product that is preventive in nature and allows them to breathe better each day.”
Sharma stresses on the natural-ness of the ingredients (sea salt solution and natural glycerin), which allows for usage for all ages above two years.
“So, this product is for everyone who is conscious about their nasal hygiene and are looking at products that help them in cleansing their nasal passage. However, at risk segments of our TG include children, people with pre-existing respiratory conditions and the elderly,” he signs off.