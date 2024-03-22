Haier India returns to IPL arena as official digital streaming sponsor

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Haier Appliances India, a global appliances brand, has announced its partnership with JioCinema as the digital streaming sponsor for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Building on last season's success, the brand re-enters this partnership to inspire and empower customers with an immersive viewing experience.
IPL stands as a pinnacle among cricket tournaments, drawing immense excitement every year while uniting millions of viewers across the nation. Recognising the opportunity IPL presents, Haier in India aims to deepen its connection with millions of cricket enthusiasts and fans by strategically integrating into the digital landscape. Driven by the youth and leveraging new-age marketing strategies, the Haier India is focused on high-impact sports marketing to strengthen customer connections, build brand awareness, enhance brand loyalty, and drive business growth in the Indian market.
Commenting on the partnership, NS Satish, president, Haier Appliances India, said, "At Haier India, keeping the consumer at the core of our operations is paramount, and our partnership with JioCinema for the second consecutive year as the Digital Streaming Partner for IPL 2024 is a testament to this commitment. As the most celebrated sporting event that has the power to unite millions across the country, we are elated to be part of IPL 2024 and celebrate with the entire nation. The league has a huge fan base not just in India, but across the world, and we are confident this partnership will help Haier captivate a larger audience mind share.”
In line with its sport-o-tainment marketing strategy, Haier has been deepening its consumer connections by investing in top sporting events like Roland-Garros, ATP, FTF and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, amongst others. Through its association with JioCinema for IPL 2024, Haier India is geared up to showcase its wide range of customer-inspired innovations highlighting the brand’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovation.
With a focus on establishing a strong connection with Indian audience, Haier has embraced a digital-first approach and is working on developing unconventional, edgy, and product innovation centric campaigns. This ethos is exemplified by the unveiling of three new ads by Haier India, which highlight the brand's latest state-of-the-art customer-inspired innovations including Colourful Glass Door Refrigerators, Heavy-Duty Air Conditioners with Hexa Invertor Technology and a diverse range of OLED and QLED televisions powered by Google TV.