Harley-Davidson exits India

Harley-Davidson has decided to exit the Indian market. The Wisconsin, US based two wheeler brand announced that it will be discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in the country. The move is a part of its ‘Rewire’ restructuring strategy. It includes optimising its global dealer network and exiting certain international markets. The move in India will include reduction of approximately 70 employees.
The company expects to complete the restructuring activities within the next 12 months. Harley-Davidson entered the Indian automobile market a little over a decade ago, in August 2009. The brand appointed its first dealership in July 2010 and set up local manufacturing in 2011.
Speculations of the Harley’s exiting the largest two wheeler market in the world were making the rounds since early August. Reason cited was poor sales due to high price, stiff competition from local players like Royal Enfield and lack of tuning for Indian roads.