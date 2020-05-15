Harley-Davidson India launches home delivery service for its motorcycles among other initiatives...

... Aimed at keeping its customers' spirits high during the lockdown and the motorcycle maker has rolled out a new home-made video too.
Harley-Davidson India has launched several new initiatives to bolster and sustain the spirit of the motorcycling community.
Flagged off in April and May, some of these initiatives include home deliveries of motorcycles, extended service warranties, and a completely online version of Passport to Freedom; an exclusive motorcycling program for HD bike owners.
Harley-Davidson India has created a video as well. In it, owners of the Harley motorcycles across the country are seen revving their two-wheelers; a symbolic gesture to salute the resilient spirit of the nation.
The American bike maker's India arm has formalised the Harley-Davidson Home Delivery program. Thought it, interested customers can visit the H-D.com, explore the range of motorcycles on offer, and connect with a dealer via the dealer locator and discuss purchase and payment details. Home delivery is free till the range of 40km from the dealership's location; anything farther is charged by the kilometre.
Harley-Davidson isn't the first automobile company to offer such a service. We spoke to BMW and Mercedes India about similar offerings.
The owners of Harley motorcycles will also enjoy a 30-day extension to their product warranty if the expiry date falls inside the lockdown period. Customers who fall under the HDFS (Harley-Davidson Financial Services) planned maintenance program will enjoy a 60-day extension. Meanwhile, The H-D contact centre and Road-Side Assistance will continue to provide support services to all customers. For more information, contact 1-800-102-6180.
Adding to this, the bike maker has developed an online avatar of its ‘Passport to Freedom Online series’. It is made in collaboration with notable names in motorcycling to talk about motorcycling at large and some of their Harley experiences.
Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director – Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said, “For an experiential brand like ours, it is critical to stay engaged with customers and enthusiasts continuously, keeping them hooked to the brand. We have introduced a number of initiatives to keep them motivated and look forward to riding.”