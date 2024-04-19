Havas Play signs a strategic alliance with the Lucknow Super Giants and Valvoline at IPL 2024

Ipshita Chowdhury, CMO, Valvoline Cummins said, “Evidently, cricket holds a significant place in Indian culture, with millions of passionate fans across the country. The IPL, with its colossal viewership and widespread popularity, serves as a prime platform for Valvoline to amplify its brand identity. Partnering with a property as popular as the IPL enables Valvoline to extend its reach to various segments of its target audience, including dealers, mechanics, and other key stakeholders within the automotive industry. The collaboration emphasizes Valvoline’s commitment to quality, performance, and innovation in automotive lubricants. This partnership not only enhances brand visibility but also fosters deeper engagement and loyalty among consumers, solidifying Valvoline's position as a trusted and influential player in the market.”