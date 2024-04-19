Havas Play signs a strategic alliance with the Lucknow Super Giants and Valvoline at IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration aims to enhance fan experiences and brand exposure, focusing on fandom.
Havas Play, the specialised sports, entertainment, and content division of Havas Media Network India, has tapped into the Indian Premier League 2024 by facilitating a strategic tie-up between Lucknow Super Giants and Valvoline as its official lubricant partner. This association will further strengthen the brand perception of the lubricant behemoth, for which Havas Media India has been managing the integrated duties since 2022.
With fandom at the center of its ethos, this collaboration is all about maximising brand exposure, and enhancing fan experiences during one of the most anticipated sporting events globally.
At the heart of this collaboration lies the integration of Valvoline's branding on the helmets and caps worn by players of the Lucknow Super Giants team during match days and training sessions. This placement ensures that Valvoline's brand message resonates with millions of cricket enthusiasts worldwide throughout the IPL 2024 season.
The approach of incorporating helmet branding not only amplifies Valvoline's visibility on air during live IPL broadcasts but also adds an authentic touch that aligns with the fervor of the game on the ground. As part of the brand activation strategy, a Valvoline kiosk is set up inside the stadium concourse where spectators are kept engaged through various activities such as face painting, merchandise displays, and the distribution of product leaflets and brochures. This approach fosters meaningful connections with the audience, reinforcing Valvoline's presence and fostering positive brand associations during the IPL season.
Ipshita Chowdhury, CMO, Valvoline Cummins said, “Evidently, cricket holds a significant place in Indian culture, with millions of passionate fans across the country. The IPL, with its colossal viewership and widespread popularity, serves as a prime platform for Valvoline to amplify its brand identity. Partnering with a property as popular as the IPL enables Valvoline to extend its reach to various segments of its target audience, including dealers, mechanics, and other key stakeholders within the automotive industry. The collaboration emphasizes Valvoline’s commitment to quality, performance, and innovation in automotive lubricants. This partnership not only enhances brand visibility but also fosters deeper engagement and loyalty among consumers, solidifying Valvoline's position as a trusted and influential player in the market.”
Col. Vinod Bisht, CEO, Lucknow Super Giants said, “We are thrilled to join forces with a distinguished brand like Valvoline, a true leader in the lubricant market. Valvoline's unwavering commitment to excellence mirrors our own relentless pursuit as a team. The shared synergies between Valvoline and the Lucknow Super Giants are unmistakable – as we are driven by a common goal of achieving recognition as performance-driven and passionate champions. This partnership, orchestrated by Havas Play, exemplifies the essence of brand relatability and a value-driven proposition.”
Talking about the collaboration, R. Venkatasubramanian, president – investments, Havas Media India and MD, Havas Play said, “Leveraging Havas Play's expertise in experiential marketing and content creation will serve to amplify the reach and impact of this collaboration. By harnessing its proficiency in crafting immersive brand experiences, we will create compelling narratives around the partnership, resonating with fans both on and off the field. Through innovative storytelling and captivating content, Valvoline will cultivate deeper connections with the audience, ensuring that the brand experience extends beyond traditional advertising avenues.”