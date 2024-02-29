Have BYJU’s big marketing spends contributed to its current crisis?

It was also associated with the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). It became ICC’s global partner for three years in 2021. According to a TOI report, the deal was valued in the range of Rs 120-130 crore. It also became the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup in 2022, becoming the first Indian company to sponsor the global football event. Media reports suggest that it paid $30-$40 million for the FIFA deal.