HDFC Bank ropes in Interbrand India for its Brand Valuation

Commenting on the collaboration, Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand, India and South Asia, said "Brands create Value and Brand Strategy is Business Strategy brought to life. Interbrand has been both a pioneer as well an advocate of this foundational principle of branding. Our Brand Economics practice is built on a Value-based approach for building strategies and experiences with applications ranging from clarifying strategic brand architectures to M&A due diligences and branding frameworks to building a business case for investing into brands and more. We feel privileged to have deployed many of our global best practices for the Best Indian Brands. Most of all for our current Brand Valuation job for one of the most valuable Indian Brands HDFC Bank.”