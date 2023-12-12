Healthify rebrands itself, launches AI coach & collaborates with Swiggy

Users will have access to AI coaching - both directly and with human oversight for managing stress & sleep and planning workouts & meals.
The company has revealed a fresh brand identity, transitioning its name to Healthify (formerly HealthifyMe) and announced the launch of its integrated health AI platform- Ria 2.0 that redefines personal wellness.
This AI-first interface will provide an intuitive user experience, making it easier for users to navigate their health and fitness journey and to utilise the AI-driven health insights effectively.
Partnership with food delivery apps like Swiggy will help the users in maintaining a healthy diet. With Ria's smart dietary recommendations, users can effortlessly order aligned meals through the Healthify app, simplifying sticking to a healthy diet.
Rohit Kapoor, CEO, food marketplace, Swiggy added, “By integrating Ria’s AI-driven nutritional insights with Swiggy’s vast network of restaurants and Instamart’s large assortment of grocery options, access to healthy eating will be available at the touch of a button.”
The next generation of Ria is a multimodal, multilingual conversational AI coach offering customised health advice that adapts to individual lifestyles and goals. Some of the aspects taken into account include a user’s schedule, meals during the day which it can capture via photos, blood sugar levels, activity levels and dietary preferences.
Snap, launched earlier this year, is a photo based nutrition tracker. Users take a photo of their meal and Snap instantly identifies different types of food and calculates its nutritional content, including calorie count. The next generation announced by the brand recognises global foods as well and the feature can work even on a lock screen by identifying only food photos on device and uploading them.
Initially launched in 2019, the Coach Co-Pilot equips over 1000+ coaches with generative AI tools to create tailored diet and fitness plans. This system streamlines tasks like converting calls to notes, preparing message responses and is evolving to include personalised voice and video recommendations.
Tushar Vashisht, CEO and co-founder of Healthify, shared, “Today, we take a monumental step forward with the launch of our all-new app, introducing the next-gen Coach Co-pilot and Ria 2.0, an AI coach for holistic wellness. Our advancements in AI-powered photo-tracking with Snap and our partnership with Swiggy, represent significant milestones in making healthy living accessible and actionable. As we streamline our approach and adopt the 'Healthify' brand, we stand ready to make a global impact.”
All of the new capabilities will be available under the ‘Healthify Smart’ program.