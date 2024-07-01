Herbalife is the official nutrition partner for Team India at 2024 Paris Olympics

The announcement was made official at the send-off ceremony, organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on June 30, 2024 in New Delhi. The occasion was graced by PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas, and senior delegates from Herbalife India, in wishing luck to the departing Indian athletes and officials for the Olympics. The Summer Olympic Games in Paris this year, is touted to be one of the most widely watched sports events in the world.