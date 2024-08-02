Hero MotoCorp and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) partner for 5 years to drive the sport’s growth

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced a new partnership with Hero MotoCorp, for a period of five years.
With this agreement for hockey’s development, Hero MotoCorp becomes FIH’s Global Leadership Partner, and confirms their strong, long-term engagement with global hockey that has spanned over the past 15 years.
This strategic alliance aims to elevate the sport to new heights, drive hockey’s global growth and inspire future generations of hockey enthusiasts worldwide.
Pawan Munjal and Tayyab Ikram met on the side-lines of the ongoing Paris Olympics to discuss the collaboration.
Commenting on the agreement, Pawan Munjal, executive chairman, Hero MotoCorp said: “As the world gathers for the Olympic Games, I am proud to announce the renewal of our partnership with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for the next five years. This collaboration highlights one of the most significant international sports alliances. In India, hockey symbolises national pride and heritage. We aim to inspire youth worldwide with values of respect, equality, diversity, sustainability, and fair play, ensuring hockey's spirit shines brightly across the globe.”
FIH president Tayyab Ikram said: “This renewed partnership with Hero MotoCorp represents a tremendous support for the development of hockey – FIH’s number one mission – all around the world. Thanks to Hero MotoCorp’s support, we will be able to expand our ambitions and objectives, for the good of hockey. This partnership confirms Hero MotoCorp’s trust in FIH, and in our sport’s potential. We share the same vision of sports, fostering physical exercise, uniting people and developing communities. Together, we will grow!”
The partnership starts immediately and includes all FIH events for the next 5 years, including the FIH Hockey World Cup, the FIH Hockey Pro League, the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, the FIH Hockey5s World Cup or the FIH Hockey Nations Cup.