Hershey’s Kisses enters the Dark Chocolate Segment with Hershey’s Kisses Special Dark ‘n’ Almonds

HERSHEY’S Kisses Special Dark ‘n’ Almonds will be available in select stores across India in two retail packs- 33.6g for Rs. 60 and 100.8g for Rs. 160.
Hershey India, a part of The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking and confectionery company, has extended the offering of its signature brand HERSHEY’S KISSES with the launch of its dark cocoa rich chocolate with crunchy almond bits variant, HERSHEY’S KISSES Special Dark ‘n’ Almonds. With this launch, the brand aims to strengthen the presence of HERSHEY’S KISSES in the dark cocoa rich space by offering consumers with unique ways to indulge and unwind.
Hershey India is introducing HERSHEY’S KISSES Special Dark ‘n’ Almonds to its range of melt-in mouth chocolates so consumers can create more ‘Moments of Goodness’. This launch brings together a perfect blend of smooth, rich, melt-in-mouth HERSHEY’S finest cocoa with crunchy roasted almonds. Each piece of HERSHEY’S KISSES Special Dark ‘n’ Almond is delicately wrapped to offer chocolate lovers an indulgent experience and make everyday moments special as they unwind. With this launch, the brand continues to build its unique range, and provide consumers opportunities to unwrap special moments with their loved ones.
Talking about the launch, Geetika Mehta, managing director, Hershey India said, “HERSHEY’S KISSES enables endearing everyday moments with loved ones. With the addition of this variant to the HERSHEY’S KISSES range, we wish to offer yet another opportunity to our consumers to take a break, unwind, and savor the moments of goodness with the people who matter the most. Furthermore, we aim to strengthen our presence in the dark chocolate space for our bite-sized chocolate brand HERSHEY’S KISSES.”
