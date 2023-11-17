Hit wicket or hit songs? Reviewing the impact of World Cup 2023 anthems

From a brand’s perspective, Sahil Sethi, category leader – personal healthcare, P&G India tells the reason behind their brand to launch an anthem, “India has a fervent love for cricket and we wanted to associate with fans in a meaningful manner. After several rounds of brainstorming, we came to the result that the best way to connect with the audience is music. So, the lyrics of our anthem were purposefully created to rule India’s existing love for the game.”