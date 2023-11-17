Hit wicket or hit songs? Reviewing the impact of World Cup 2023 anthems

Industry experts analyse success factors, challenges, and strategies for World Cup brand anthems.
In this edition of the World Cup, the Indian Cricket Team won hearts across the world with their banger performance. In hopes of harnessing this wave of enthusiasm, the International Cricket Council and major brands across categories unveiled their anthems—a customary tradition to express solidarity with Team India.
Adidas, boAt, Mastercard, Polycab, Poonawala Fincorp, Vicks, and more launched their versions of anthems, aiming to carve a niche in the competitive landscape of World Cup advertising.
But, did these brand anthems manage to distinguish themselves amidst the advertising frenzy?
Recalling past standout sports anthems like ICC’s De Ghumake (2011) and Mauka Mauka (2015), Kingfisher’s Oo La La La Le (IPL), and Coca-Cola’s Wavin Flag (FIFA World Cup 2010), it appears that this year's anthems haven't left a lasting impression, not even the ICC official one.
Despite the multitude of challenges, brands opt for anthems over conventional campaigns for several reasons.
In India, in the ad world music and jingles are tried and tested formulas that can strike in the customer’s mind.
Additionally, anthems allow brands to resonate with the masses by depicting sporting moments rather than overtly promoting the brand.
Discussing the current challenges, Manish Porwal, managing director, Alchemist Marketing and Talent Solutions says, “Currently, the situation is that media is disintegrated and attention span is limited. Most agencies and brands are not taking integrated marketing routes, and hence it is not able to reach a target group.”
According to Porwal, the success of any anthem is determined within the first five days of its launch.
Music composer Karan Malhotra, known for projects like CRED, AIB, and Pepperfry, criticises the overall marketing strategy of World Cup '23, asserting that, “It wasn’t able to generate the excitement that was there in 2011. They started marketing just three to four days prior to the start of the tournament.”
Even the official ICC anthem Dil Jashn Bole featuring Ranveer Singh, Pritam and many top listed influencers, faced a lukewarm reception from netizens who felt that it failed to capture the pulse of cricket fans as previous editions' anthems did.
Dr Santosh Patra, head, the Centre for Media and Entertainment Studies (CMES), Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) says that the BCCI should have capitalised on the period immediately following the IPL until the commencement of the World Cup. “This missed opportunity could have served as a unifying force across diverse markets, spanning tier 1, tier 2, metros, and rural areas, considering cricket's status as the lifeblood of the Indian audience."
He further adds, "If the BCCI and Disney Star had successfully generated enthusiasm around the World Cup, there would have been a significant opportunity for appealing to cricket enthusiasts and potentially boosting brand impact and monetisation.”
From a brand’s perspective, Sahil Sethi, category leader – personal healthcare, P&G India tells the reason behind their brand to launch an anthem, “India has a fervent love for cricket and we wanted to associate with fans in a meaningful manner. After several rounds of brainstorming, we came to the result that the best way to connect with the audience is music. So, the lyrics of our anthem were purposefully created to rule India’s existing love for the game.”
Nidhi Singh, brand consultant and strategic planner says that for her, Mastercard’s #HarFanHaiPriceless anthem stood out. “This anthem talks about fans, and any sporting event becomes big because of fan following. The creative manifestation was brilliant, and it talks about fans, not about players or sports. The anthem has shown the spectator of the game as a hero, and highlighted their importance.”
How to make an anthem popular?
Amidst the cluttered market and viewers awaiting the next ball during ad breaks, Singh emphasises that only an interesting and edgy anthem can go viral.
To achieve anthem virality, Porwal advocates for creative ingenuity and strategic media buying while Sahil Sethi underscores the need for purpose-driven messaging and emotive storytelling. “The brand anthems are no longer just catchy tunes with lyrics or jingles, they now have become an effective means of communication to develop deeper connections with consumers.”
Media buying is also a significant aspect of making any anthem successful. Singh says, “In an event like the World Cup, major brands do media buying only on the channel which is streaming the match, but taking it on audio streaming platforms or print medium can make it present better.”
Malhotra offers insights on enhancing communication effectiveness for brands and marketers, stating, “In general, the industry should work in a way that we should give voice to a creative. Currently, the client dictates to the agency, and the agency does the same with creatives. We all should become equal stakeholders, rather than staying vendors.”
Citing the iconic Mauka Mauka campaign as an example, Singh highlights that any campaign can only stand out if it showcases something unexpected.
“If we remember any memorable campaigns, it directly connects with human insights or human life. A consumer should see themselves in the campaign. Rather than a celeb association, it is the story that connects with the audience”, she explains.
Forecast
Malhotra predicts the future, “In the future, the brand anthem will stay forever, but I don’t how it will grow with social media and AI expanding. In the coming years, we could see anthems targeting a different set of audiences using AI. Advertising, in general, is becoming more directly targeting that can become a case for brand anthem as well.”
Singh says, “With ad-free options, the only way that the brand can stand out is if they have a key story or point of view that can make them memorable. Only then, the consumer would like to watch.”
(With additional input from Benita Chacko)