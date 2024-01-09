How Barbie’s promotions helped it win the inaugural ‘Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement’

In the run-up to the film’s release on July 21, 2023, the entire world turned pink.
The film Barbie secured the inaugural Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement on January 8 at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Earning US $1.4 billion worldwide, the Warner Bros. production was the top-grossing film of 2023 globally, and its pre-release marketing had a huge role in it.
In the run-up to the film’s release on July 21, 2023, the entire world turned pink. Though Barbie was always considered ‘girly’, millions, both men and women, headed to the theatres dressed in pink.
While receiving the award, Margot Robbie, who played Barbie in the film, dedicated it “to every single person on the planet who dressed up” and went to the theatres.
As part of the promotions, the makers brought back Barbie as a pop culture phenomenon. According to several reports, the studio spent $150 million on marketing the movie. The movie also partnered with some 30 brands globally for promotions, including Airbnb, Crocs, and Gap, among others to introduce their version of ‘Barbiecore’ products.
Nike launched a limited-edition ‘Barbie’ Dunk Lows. Burger King introduced a Barbie meal. Fossil unveiled a Barbie-themed watch collection. When one searched for Barbie or any of the associated cast and crew on Google, pink stars from Barbie-land would shower on the page. Airbnb listed an all-pink mansion in Malibu on its website and fans for rent.
Mattel and X-box had collaborated for an exclusive Forza Horizon 5 in-game content collaboration that included the first-ever Xbox Barbie dolls and custom Xbox hardware. Barbie’s iconic pink car was available as a racing car in the game. Aldo and Barbie collaborated to launch a limited-edition range featuring crystal-embellished heels, sneakers, bags and jewellery inspired by Barbie.
Back in India, Baskin Robbins collaborated with the film as its official dessert partner, and Dunzo Daily delivered customised Barbie boxes.
Barbie’s release clashed with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and it triggered the Barbenheimer; it boosted theatre footfalls for both movies.