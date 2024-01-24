How Bombay Design Centre is going about modernising Camlin's brand legacy

Kakar puts his faith in the brand’s ability to contribute to an artist’s or a student’s life, in order to stand out from the competition. He says, “If we are able to contribute to the journey of an artist through more than just products, we will build a greater connection with them. With students, we are committed to building better products that recognise their needs from a functional and emotional standpoint and help them win. Digital is increasingly emerging as an important way to reach out to consumers and engage them through branded content that fulfils their need beyond the product.”