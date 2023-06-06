How brands created their web ahead of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The brands are making the most of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ through innovative approaches.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released in theaters on June 2, 2023 and is performing well globally. The Indian fans are also excited to see their favourite superhero on the big screen.
Leveraging this opportunity, many brands have partnered with the movie. While some brands have released new product lines, others have changed their packaging.
1. Hyundai Motor: Hyundai Motor Company and Sony Pictures joined forces for the movie, the animated movie features a flying version of the company’s Prophecy concept EV model.
2. Burger King: The movie poster is put onto its soft drink cups, and the company has launched a red colour burger to match the vibes of Spiderman. The brand has unveiled a Spider-verse menu that will be available from May 15 to June 21, 2023 at the participating outlets.
3. Nike: Nike has revealed Air Jordan 1 High celebrating the film's release. It expresses a take on the classic ‘Chicago’ colorway with a comic book-inspired aesthetic.
4. Tastykae: The snack manufacturing company has launched a special packaging featuring Miles Morales and his friends, along with a few more cool offers.
5. Fortnite: The new update of the game had a brand new Spider-Man collaboration and much more to add to fans’ excitement.