How Bridgerton Season 4 is taking over your shopping cart

If terms such as 'the season', 'the diamond' and 'Lady Whistledown' ring a bell, and if you have your favourite duke, viscount or earl, you have most likely watched one or all seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix.

The Netflix original series is based on the historical romance novels of the same name by American author Julia Quinn. The show has gained popularity by making the courtship rituals of Regency-era England palatable to contemporary audiences.

Think of people dancing to instrumental versions of current popular songs at balls and Black and Asian royalty walking shoulder-to-shoulder with the whites.

Value additions like these have made the show popular across the world and in India, and brands have taken notice.

Ahead of the premiere of the fourth season of Bridgerton on January 29, Nykaa has collaborated with the show to launch a selection of limited-edition Bridgerton-inspired All-In-One Face & Eye Palettes “with the most refined selection of shimmers, mattes and jelly textures to enhance eyes and leave a rosy flush”.

The collab also includes eight nude shades of Creamy Matte lipsticks, “with intricate floral embossing details and a detachable keepsake-worthy ring”, and nail paints “steeped in Regency romance complete with a domed cap and ornate floral detailing”.

While Nykaa successfully recreates the Bridgerton aesthetic with its exquisite packaging, it's not the only beauty brand attempting to capitalise on the show's popularity.

Nivea has also recently launched a limited edition Bridgerton Lip Care collection with flavours such as Bridgerton Blackberry Pie, Peach Tea, Rose Meringue, and Vanilla Biscuit for Rs 330 each.

Yet another global limited-edition collection was launched by Dove featuring four new scents (Moonlit Masquerade, Whispering Wisteria, Love & Meadows, and Raspberry Rendezvous). It includes body washes, mists, and its iconic beauty bars

Season 4 of Bridgerton seems very important to the makers, as they have also collaborated with other brands in the USA, such as Pandora (jewellery), Coty (fragrance), Republic of Tea (beverage), Williams Sonoma (home & kitchen), Loungefly (fashion accessories), Walmart (retail/lifestyle), Liberty Fabrics (fashion), McCormick (food), and Floral Street (fragrance).

Bridgerton, however, isn't the only piece of pop culture to have taken the brand route. Most recently, the final season of Stranger Things also collaborated with multiple brands, anchored by a 150-item Target takeover for fans.

Key collaborations also included Nike and Converse releasing "aged" 1980s-style footwear such as Steve’s Air Max 1 and Eleven's Field General High, while Coca-cola and Gatorade reissued 1987-era glass bottles and the cult-favourite ‘Citrus Cooler’ flavour.

Food partners such as Doritos and KFC launched themed products (e.g., Hawkins Fried Chicken), while LEGO released the massive 2,593-piece Creel House. ASICS, Crocs, and Casetify also participated.

Netflix also collaborated with Fendi (handbags), Intimissimi (apparel), and Baccarat (crystal/fragrance) for Emily in Paris and released products that appeared on-screen, allowing fans to "buy the look" immediately as they watched. However, the streaming giant isn’t the only marketer in town.

To promote the July 21 premiere of the Barbie movie in 2023, Mattel executed a massive campaign with over 100 brand partnerships. Notable collaborations included a real-life Airbnb Malibu Dreamhouse, a pink Xbox console series, Aldo footwear, and NYX Cosmetics. The strategy aimed to turn "Barbiecore" into a global retail phenomenon before the film's release.

TV shows have transcended the TV screen to conquer our social feeds, our lifestyles, and ultimately, our shopping carts.