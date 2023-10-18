How D2C Brands are navigating marketing maze amid funding winter

Shouvik Roy, from GOAT Brands Labs, which holds a brand portfolio of Chumbak, The Label Life, Pepe Inner Fashion, trueBrowns, Abhishti, Neemli Naturals, Breakbounce, NutriGlow, Voylla and Imara told the challenges that they were facing, “We couldn’t execute too many ideas, rather be sure with one idea that can become big for us. We were spending on brands that can bring us good results like trueBrowns which has grown fivefold in just one year.”