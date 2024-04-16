How Dabur is banking on brand heritage and trust to market its new Odomos vaporiser

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Head of marketing Sanath Pulikkal highlights the company's vision for redefining mosquito protection in homes.
Dabur, after nearly two decades of presence in the mosquito repellent category with Odomos cream, spray, and fabric roll-on, is now venturing into the liquid vaporisation market by launching the 'Odomos Universal Mosquito Liquid Vaporiser'.
The brand is strategically positioning itself to tap into a market that it claims is 12 times larger than the existing category for mosquito repellents.
According to industry estimates, the mosquito repellent market is around INR 6,000 crore. The common formats of mosquito repellent are creams, oils, coils, sprays, roll-ons, sticks, rackets, and liquid vaporisers.
Also, a 2020 report by market research company MarkNtel suggests that Dabur is among the leading market players in the herbal creams category for mosquito repellents.
The product includes an electronic mosquito-repellent machine and a refill. To promote it, the company has also roped in Bollywood actress Kajol as the face of the brand.
Sanath Pulikkal, head of marketing - home care at Dabur India, states, “Liquid vaporisation represents a significant category in the mosquito repellent space, earlier our previous focus was on personal care with Odomos cream.”
For the success of its liquid vaporiser, the brand is banking on consumer trust for the Odomos cream. Pulikkal highlights that the brand is looking to leverage the rich heritage behind the Odomos brand.
“With Odomos, the aim is to convert many consumers from the existing target group. By offering this product as an extension of our existing brand, the familiarity will lend itself putting it into consumer consideration mindset,” he adds.
According to the brand, the target group of Odomos cream is mothers who prioritise protecting their children from deadly diseases like dengue and malaria. The brand is targeting this demographic with this new offering, anticipating that they will be early adopters of the product.
Back in 2005, Dabur acquired Odomos from Balsara Hygiene Products. The company launched Odomos spray in 2008, and Odomos fabric roll-on in 2020 for in-house consumption.
In 2023 the brand launched the ‘Odomos Pehna toh safe hai ghar pe rehna’ campaign, taking a dig at liquid vapourisation products.
Now. with the introduction of its own liquid vaporisation products, could Dabur risk confusing consumers as they navigate choosing the right mosquito protection for their needs?
Pulikkal answers, “There is no competition for Odomos in out-of-home usage. At this juncture, cream serves for individual protection, typically applied by mothers. In contrast, liquid vaporisation is utilised for in-home protection, catering to entire family rather than individual needs.”
He adds, that both the product targets mothers, as they are serving as entry points into the home.
Geographically, the market for liquid vaporisation predominantly includes Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.
Without revealing the number, the spokesperson added that they are investing a substantial amount of investment so that the product comes into consideration in the minds of customers.
Media mix and pricing
To target the TG, the brand's primary medium is television, followed by digital platforms, particularly social media for reinforcing their message. Print media will only play a minor role in the mix, primarily serving as a platform for announcements rather than substantial engagement.
The brand is also advertising on the Tata IPL 2024 to generate buzz. “We’ve strategically invested in IPL, even if the target group might not be directly engaged. IPL, as an entity, has proven instrumental in sparking discussion,” Pulikkal mentions.
The product is competing with brands like Good Knight, All Out, and Mortein.
Dabur’s Odomos Universal Mosquito Liquid Vaporiser is priced at Rs 85 for a combo pack consisting of one machine and one refill of 45 ml, as an introductory offer. The price will later increase to Rs 100.
In comparison, Good Knight offers a similar pack at Rs 75, while Mortein's Smart combo pack is priced at Rs 85.
From a channel perspective in this category, general trade accounts for 65-70% of sales, while modern trade and e-commerce contribute around 10-15% each.
The brand is looking to align with the channel strategy for distribution. Moreover, for modern trade and e-comm, Dabur is looking to launch tailored packaging options with a 45 ml pack in the future.