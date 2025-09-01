How Fevikwik’s KwikGPT turns quick fixes into creative ideas

For decades, Fevikwik has been synonymous with “chutki mein chipkaaye” – a go-to solution for instant fixes. Now, the decades-old adhesive product is stepping into the world of AI-powered creativity with its latest digital-first campaign, ‘KwikGPT’, conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

With this initiative, Fevikwik moves beyond repairs and into instant ingenuity, tapping into the growing consumer need for self-expression and interactive experiences.



From instant fixes to instant ingenuity

Explaining the core insight behind the campaign, Sandeep Tanwani, CMO of Pidilite Industries, says, “Fevikwik has always stood for instant fixes. With KwikGPT, we wanted to take the brand into the space of instant ingenuity and enable consumers to express their creativity. Digital natives today are using creativity tools everywhere, and AI has captured their imagination. This campaign gives them a playful way to unleash that creativity.”

The brand has evolved its legacy tagline, “chutki mein chipkaaye”, into “chutki mein kalakari”, signalling a shift from being just a repair aid to becoming a catalyst for creative expression.





Interactive, digital-first and influencer-led

The campaign is designed as a digital-first experience to encourage user-generated content (UGC). Fevikwik will promote it primarily through social platforms but plans to scale up depending on performance.

“Digital is best suited for interactivity and shareability,” says Tanwani. “If engagement scales up, we’ll extend the campaign to television, print, and other media.”

Anurag Agnihotri, chief creative officer at Ogilvy India, explains that the campaign marks a shift in Fevikwik’s approach: “Traditionally, brands like Fevikwik have focused on television. But with the growing demand for digital-first content, we wanted to build something social-first, fun, and interactive. That’s how the idea of a virtual AI-powered ‘KwikGPT pack’ was born.”

He further adds that influencers and contests will play a big role: “Users can win daily rewards for the most creative combinations, and influencers will soon amplify the campaign. The more playful the ideas, the bigger the spotlight.”

Anurag Agnihotri, chief creative officer at Ogilvy India; Sandeep Tanwani, CMO of Pidilite Industries

An AI tool that puts consumers in control

At the core of the campaign is a microsite (https://aipack.fevikwik.in/) where users can pick any two everyday objects, combine them virtually, and let AI generate quirky, innovative products.

The campaign includes three videos, where the consumers generate Hit Master Pro – a brush-stick combo for swatting flies at a distance, Broom Box – a broom with an inbuilt Bluetooth speaker and Cutie Board – a portable mini cutting board designed for beauty lovers. The films are styled like catalogue ads, showcasing these products in a humorous, exaggerated way.

Agnihotri reveals, “The creative team of Ogilvy came up with the initial quirky ideas, but once the tech was ready, we realised AI could take it much further. It kept throwing up fun, unexpected combinations, and that’s what makes the campaign so playful and dynamic.”

Tapping into the self-expression trend

Though AI technology is more Gen Z understandable, Fevikwik’s campaign focuses more on psychographics rather than age groups.

“This isn’t about targeting Gen Z or millennials specifically,” Tanwani clarifies. “It’s for anyone who loves to express their creativity in a playful way. Anyone familiar with tools like ChatGPT will relate to KwikGPT.”

The campaign taps into three rising trends:

Self-expression as a driver of consumer behaviour. AI as a creativity enabler, inspired by the success of tools like ChatGPT. Digital interactivity as a way to engage and empower consumers.

The brand will feature the most creative entries on its social media channels, with weekly winners taking home Rs 10,000 each, and the ultimate Chutki Mein Kalaakari Champion winning a grand prize of Rs 5 lakh.



Festive season integration and future plans

The campaign will continue through the festive season, leveraging India’s DIY (do it yourself) and celebratory spirit to fuel engagement.

“Festivals are when creativity peaks,” says Tanwani. “We want KwikGPT to thrive in that cultural space and become a playful catalyst for ingenuity.”

Pidilite is also open to evolving the campaign dynamically, as Agnihotri adds, “If users create genuinely fun products, we may even produce some of them in real life or launch a special edition KwikGPT pack. We’ll remain nimble and take cues from consumer creativity.”

Fevikwik’s next chapter

By combining technology, humour, and interactivity, Fevikwik is positioning itself not just as an adhesive brand but also as a cultural icon for creativity.

“With KwikGPT, we’re putting the power in consumers’ hands and turning them into co-creators of the brand story,” says Tanwani.