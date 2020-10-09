How large is the hand sanitiser market?

Even though the cap has been removed, prices are unlikely to see a spike in the near future. Considering the price-sensitive mass market and low input cost, the players have decided to keep the prices low. This will leave little room for the competing local/regional players and eventually push the lesser known names out of the market. The overall market value (projected) may also rise in case the players decide to revert to the original prices, which were significantly higher than the capped price.